Neighbors Save Man From Fire

(STMW) — A person was seriously injured in a fire Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
Crews responded to the still-and-box alarm at the three-story building in the 1600 block of South Drake, Fire Media Affairs said on Twitter at 2:22 p.m.
A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately available, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Fire Media.
The fire was extinguished by 2:45 p.m.
