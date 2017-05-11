‘Class Act’ Patrick Kane Gives Up First Class Seat To Soldier

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks star Patrick Kane won high praise from an American Airlines flight attendant after giving up his first class seat for a soldier on the same flight.
Teri Truss, of Columbus, Ohio, said she’s not a hockey fan, but she tweeted a photo of herself with Kane, calling him a “class act” after what he did when he was seated in first class on Wednesday and saw a man in uniform seated in coach.
“He said ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, okay?’ He said ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back,’” Truss said. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said yes, and I was, like, ‘Perfect. Great opportunity.’”
Truss said the serviceman was grateful to get Kane’s first-class seat, and seemed to enjoy the flight. He later went back to thank Kane, and Truss said Kane “was awesome.”