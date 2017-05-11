‘Class Act’ Patrick Kane Gives Up First Class Seat To Soldier

May 11, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Craig Dellimore, first class, Patrick Kane, soldier

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks star Patrick Kane won high praise from an American Airlines flight attendant after giving up his first class seat for a soldier on the same flight.

Teri Truss, of Columbus, Ohio, said she’s not a hockey fan, but she tweeted a photo of herself with Kane, calling him a “class act” after what he did when he was seated in first class on Wednesday and saw a man in uniform seated in coach.

“He said ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, okay?’ He said ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back,’” Truss said. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said yes, and I was, like, ‘Perfect. Great opportunity.’”

Truss said the serviceman was grateful to get Kane’s first-class seat, and seemed to enjoy the flight. He later went back to thank Kane, and Truss said Kane “was awesome.”

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch