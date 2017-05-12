Chicago Water Department Gets New Boss; Investigation To Blame?

(CBS) – The city of Chicago’s water commissioner resigned Friday, amid reports the department was the subject of an Inspector General probe.
The Emanuel Administration announced the resignation of Barrett Murphy and said Randy Conner would take his place.
“I want to thank Barrett Murphy for his many years of public service, and I wish him well in the future,” Mayor Emanuel said in a prepared statement announcing the change.
The Chicago Tribune reports the Department of Water Management was the subject of an ongoing Inspector General investigation into racist and sexist emails sent within the agency.
“We were made aware of an IG investigation into the culture at the water department. The mayor acted quickly and decisively, asking for the Commissioner’s resignation,” a mayoral spokesperson said.
An Emanuel spokesperson tells CBS 2 the mayor was “really personally angry” about the matter.
The Inspector General’s Office declined comment.