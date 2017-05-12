Trump: Comey “Better Hope That There Are No Tapes” Of Conversations

CHICAGO (CBS) — In an apparent threat to fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations.”

Although it was unclear what prompted the tweet, the New York Times reported hours earlier that the president had asked for Comey’s loyalty when the two had a private dinner in January at the White House. According to the New York Times, two people who have heard his account of the dinner said Comey declined to make that pledge, and now believes that conversation “was a harbinger of his downfall.”

Comey also has been asked to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week. Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has said he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning” of Comey’s removal.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump fired Comey Tuesday evening. The White House has said he was fired for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, but Trump has said he considered “this Russia thing” when he decided to fire Comey, and critics have suggested the president was trying to interfere in the FBI investigation of his campaign’s possible contacts with Russia.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump also suggested he might cancel future press briefings.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The president repeatedly has said allegations of collusion with Russia was fabricated by Democrats as an excuse for Clinton losing the election.