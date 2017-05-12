LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Two Teens Wounded In Palatine Shooting

May 12, 2017 9:27 PM By Bob Roberts
(CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Palatine are questioning a possible person of interest and witnesses to a shooting incident that left two teens wounded Friday.

The call came into police just before 11 a.m. as shots fired. Officers arriving on the scene, outside a clubhouse at 1126 E. Randville Drive, found the two teenaged boys with leg wounds.

Both were stabilized at the scene and sent to nearby hospitals.

At three schools, police ordered a “soft lockdown” — allowing no one to enter or leave, although classes continued normally.  The lockdown was lifted a little later.

Police said at this point, the attack appears to have been isolated in nature and gang-related.

Detectives are urging anyone who has information that can help police to call them at (847) 359-9000; or call the Palatine-Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.

