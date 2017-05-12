Two Wounded In Crossfire Of Gunfight In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot while walking down the street early Friday, when they were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Washington Park.
Police said a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were walking near 58th and Wabash around 1:40 a.m., when people in two vehicles began shooting at each other, and they were wounded in the crossfire.
The 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and the 22-year-old was shot in the leg.
Police said one of the vehicles involved in the shooting then crashed into an apartment building, and the people who were inside fled the scene.
The men who were shot were being treated at Stroger Hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.