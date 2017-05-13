Gunman Holds Geneva Hospital Staff Hostage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kane County Jail inmate, who was at Delnor Hospital for treatment, took a correctional officer’s gun and held the emergency room staff hostage Saturday afternoon.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from the city of Geneva. Witnesses describe the scene inside as “chaotic,” and said the offender, 21-year-old Tywon Salters was running around the hospital naked.

At one point, Salters was seen taking a female nurse hostage inside a room in the hospital’s emergency room area.

BREAKING: Officers with rifles and SWAT outside of Geneva hospital that's on lockdown. Reports of hostage situation inside. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jCHOrPuORW — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 13, 2017

Hostage negotiators and Kane County SWAT teams were then called in, according to Patrick Gengler, spokesperson for the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

“Unfortunately, just a short while ago, the negotiations broke down,” Gengler said. “The SWAT team made the decision to make entry into the room and one of the SWAT team operators did discharge his firearm, striking the inmate and killing him.”

Gengler said the female employee is with her family and being treated at the hospital.

Female employee held hostage in room after a jail inmate took a gun from correctional officer in emergency room. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3SigEYHWVO — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 13, 2017

Salters had been at Delnor, 300 S. Randall Rd., since May 8, but police said they could not go into further detail regarding what kind of medical treatment he was receiving. He was being held on a possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge from the Elgin Police Department.

The Illinois State Police will be conducting the investigation.