Susan G. Komen Mother’s Day Race for the Cure

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters came out to Montrose Harbor Sunday morning for the 20th annual Komen Race for the Cure.
The event, which moved to Montrose Harbor from Grant Park, had special meaning for some people who are worried about Congress changing healthcare coverage.
Melinda Linas was one of the ‘More Than Pink Heroes’ honored at the 5K run and walk.
She just finished chemotherapy two and a half weeks ago and called the race a great way to shut the door on treatment and move forward.
Many at the Mother’s Day event reflected on those who died from breast cancer, such as Marcus Bryant who lost his mother, Patricia, in 2008.
Runners and walkers were decked out in pink — hats, socks and capes.
Bonnie Gordon, executive director of Komen Chicago and a two-time breast cancer survivor, says 75 percent of Sunday’s proceeds will help the local under-insured and under-served get mammograms.
She says this year’s race is more important than ever because of the healthcare debate and she reaffirms that Komen is not going anywhere.