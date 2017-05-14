Workers Find Body While Cleaning Des Plaines River In Maywood

Illinois State Police were called about 1 p.m. after workers found the body near Washington Street and First Avenue in Maywood, according to police.
Divers from the Maywood and Pleasant View fire departments worked to recover the body, police said.
The body has not been identified, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy on Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of their death pending further investigation.
State police have not released additional information related to their investigation.