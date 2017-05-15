Bears Sign 4th-Round Pick Eddie Jackson

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have now signed three of their 2017 draft picks, locking in fourth-round safety selection Eddie Jackson to a contract.
Jackson participated in a limited fashion this past weekend during rookie minicamp. He is still recovering from a broken leg suffered last October with Alabama. The Bears selected Jackson with the 112th overall pick in the draft, moving up five spots to take him.
Jackson was second-team All-American in 2015 with the Crimson Tide. He recorded six interceptions that season, part of his nine career picks.
With the signing of Jackson, the Bears have now secured three of their five draft picks to a contract. Only first-round selection Mitchell Trubisky and second-round pick Adam Shaheen have yet to sign. Both participated in minicamp this past weekend.
