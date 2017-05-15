Man Faces Multiple Felonies After Fleeing Traffic Stop In NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies, after he allegedly ran away during a traffic stop, and officers discovered dozens of fraudulent credit cards in the car.
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had to use a Taser on Norman Edward Smith, of Chicago, after he bolted from a car that had been pulled over for speeding on Saturday.
Deputies allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle after they pulled it over, according to the sheriff’s office. As deputies were handcuffing two people in the vehicle, Smith allegedly ran from the car, but was caught.
Police said Smith tried to run down a steep embankment, and broke his ankle. Deputies deployed a Taser when he allegedly resisted being handcuffed.
Police said deputies found more than 50 fraudulent credit cards in the vehicle, as well as loose packs of cigarettes and marijuana. Smith allegedly gave police a fake name after he was arrested, but authorities were able to determine his true identity with the help of the Chicago Police Department’s facial recognition software system.
Authorities discovered two outstanding arrest warrants for Smith in Wisconsin and another in Cook County.
Smith has been charged with fraud, counterfeiting, identity deception, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement.