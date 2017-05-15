Woman Charged With Murder After Ramming Cop’s Daughter Into Tree

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman was charged with using an SUV to ram a Chicago Police officer’s daughter into a tree and run her over multiple times Friday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Chynna Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tatyanna Lewis, who was killed following an argument just after 11 p.m. in the 11400 block of South May, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lewis was the daughter of a Chicago Police officer, Chicago Police confirmed Sunday night.

Following an argument, Stapleton got into an SUV, drove up onto the sidewalk and rammed Lewis into a tree, said community activist Andrew Holmes, who said he was working with Lewis’ family. The woman then backed up the SUV and ran over Lewis at least two more times.

Lewis, of the Burnside neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy Sunday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by the vehicle and her death was ruled a homicide.

Stapleton drove off afterward, striking multiple vehicles before being taken into custody, police said.

Holmes added that there was a young child in the back seat of the SUV during the “tragic event,” which stemmed from a feud on social media.

“A woman is dead and also a child will lose their mother,” he said.

Holmes encouraged anyone who witnessed the attack, or who took video of the incident, to contact authorities.

“It’s unfortunate that there might have been people there that didn’t try to defuse the situation,” he said.

Stapleton, of the Eden Green neighborhood, was scheduled to appear bond court on Monday.

