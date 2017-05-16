Man Is Sorry For Punching Female Security Guard: Representative

(CBS) — The suspect seen punching a female security guard in surveillance video from a River North condominium building is “very remorseful” for what he did, a representative said Tuesday as the man was questioned by police.

“He is so remorseful. He’s very remorseful. I mean, when I got out of the car and he approached me, his body language told me how remorseful, how sorry he was,” crisis responder Dawn Valenti told reporters, including CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.

Valenti — a familiar figure at crime scenes who helps victims and their families — says she was speaking on the unnamed suspect’s behalf. She says she knows the man’s family and agreed to go to the police station with him.

Valenti stressed he has not been in trouble with the law in the past.

“He knew he did something he shouldn’t have done, under the influence of alcohol. He wasn’t in his right mind. He hit a woman, which he doesn’t do. He doesn’t have a background. He’s never been arrested. He’s an all-around good guy. He made a very wrong decision under the influence of alcohol,” Valenti said.

Video of the “sucker punch” attack drew wide notice over the weekend. In it, a female security guard is seen trying to help a man who has vomited on the sidewalk. She gets a mop and bucket to clean up after him. As the man walks away, he turns, throws a water bottle at the guard and then strikes her in the face. He and his apparent companions walk off.

The guard, Zoa Stigler, sustained injuries to an eye socket and her nose. A condominium association leader launched an online fundraiser for her.

Valenti says the suspect, who is in his 20s, would like to apologize to Stigler, but can’t approach her during the investigation.

Stigler was at the police station and said she identified the man to police as the person who hit her.

She appeared unmoved by Valenti’s comments that the suspect is sorry.

“He hit me, and he walked away confidently,” Stigler says.

Stigler noted the man’s companions, who seemed sober, also showed little reaction to her getting punched.