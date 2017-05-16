Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Officers on patrol about 1:05 a.m. spotted a crowd gathered around the 25-year-old man lying on the ground in the 5100 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.
He had been shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not known as Area North detectives investigate.
