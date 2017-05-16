14 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest spate of gun violence left nine people wounded in a span of less than four hours.

At 11:34 p.m., someone in a black car fired shots at a 24-year-old man while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of North Kedzie in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the left thigh and suffered a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:10 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Maplewood in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He had been shot in the right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

A 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting about 10:50 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. She was riding in a vehicle in the 800 block of North Lockwood when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The woman was shot in the right ankle and took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized.

About 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. She was walking with two males on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 24th Street when another male came out of a nearby alley and fired shots in their direction, striking the girl in the left foot and leg, police said. Her condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Ten minutes earlier, a 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was walking on the street about 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina when a male opened fire from the sidewalk, police said. The man was shot in the left side of the abdomen and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

A man and woman, both 20 years old, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields in the South Side Englewood neighborhood when two males came out of a nearby gangway and shot them, police said. The man was shot in the right calf and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and took herself to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both of their conditions were stabilized and the woman will be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 8:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and right buttock while standing in an alley in the 3100 block of West Madison in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not known.

In a separate East Garfield Park attack, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh about 7:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Arthington, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 5:17 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the upper shoulder in the 4900 block of West Potomac in Austin, police said. He drove himself in serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Back of the Yards. He was shot in the thigh in the 5300 block of South Morgan and told investigators he saw a dark-colored vehicle driving south on Morgan, then heard shots fired and felt pain, police said. Hospital information was not immediately provided.

About 3:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man was wounded in another Back of the Yards shooting. He was walking in the 1100 block of West 51st Street when a dark-colored Toyota Camry drove up and four males inside fired shots, police said. The Camry then headed south on May. The man was shot in the left knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 1:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the upper shoulder in the 1100 block of North Monticello in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened about 10:50 a.m. in a separate Humboldt Park attack. A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of North St. Louis when a green vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot twice in the lower back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which six people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

