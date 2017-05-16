Person In Critical After Being Rescued By Divers

(STMW) — One person was rescued from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor and another made it to shore on their own Tuesday evening.
Divers from the Chicago Fire Department were at the harbor about 7 p.m. to rescue them from the water, according to Chicago Fire Media.
The person who divers rescued was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Fire Media said. The condition of the person who made it to shore on their own was unknown.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)