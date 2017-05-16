Bystander Shot In Robbery Attempt During South Loop Carjacking

May 16, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: carjacking, Crime, Lauren Victory, Robbery, shooting, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent bystander was shot during a robbery attempt early Tuesday when he stumbled across a carjacking in the South Loop.

The 27-year-old man was walking in the 2200 block of South Wabash Avenue around 1:30 a.m., when three masked men in a Jeep Cherokee pulled up, and two of them got out and approached the driver of a grey 2006 BMW, police said.

As those two robbers were stealing the BMW, the third suspect spotted the 27-year-old man walking nearby and tried to rob him.

The driver of the BMW was not hurt, but the robbers shot the 27-year-old man in the back when he tried to run away.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch