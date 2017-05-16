Bystander Shot In Robbery Attempt During South Loop Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent bystander was shot during a robbery attempt early Tuesday when he stumbled across a carjacking in the South Loop.
The 27-year-old man was walking in the 2200 block of South Wabash Avenue around 1:30 a.m., when three masked men in a Jeep Cherokee pulled up, and two of them got out and approached the driver of a grey 2006 BMW, police said.
As those two robbers were stealing the BMW, the third suspect spotted the 27-year-old man walking nearby and tried to rob him.
The driver of the BMW was not hurt, but the robbers shot the 27-year-old man in the back when he tried to run away.
The 27-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.