Man Shot And Killed In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
The 22-year-old was found about 12:35 a.m. lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6600 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
