Levine: Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Working Out Of Slump

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Rizzo is one of the more connective people you will ever meet, with a smile that lights up a room and a personality that evokes communication and good times. They all abound from the soon-to-be 28-year-old first baseman.

A perspective on good and bad times is what the friendly three-time All-Star gives the inquiring minds who want to know why he was riding out a major slump.

“This is a game where you are going to have great ups and terrible downs,” Rizzo said. “So it’s how you handle all of that. You must stay even-keeled and know you must stick to what you are doing. You have to believe in yourself.”

Rizzo showed signs of coming out of his early-season malaise on Tuesday evening. He hit his first home run in two weeks during the Cubs’ ninth inning. Rizzo also had just his second extra-base hit of the month. The Cubs went on to beat the Reds, 9-5.

Work ethic and a commitment to excellence are ingrained in the process of Rizzo. Surviving cancer early in his baseball career certainly had an effect on the everyday outlook of this affable Chicago Cub leader.

“The more you play, the more you realize baseball is not going to kill you,” Rizzo said about riding out slumps. “There are a lot of good things in life. You just keep staying with it and things will turn. Our team is too good to stay this way. It is just a couple of guys get on and you get a nice hit. Hitting is contagious.”

Rizzo didn’t know it but he was predicting the future before the game against Cincinnati, one that saw nine runs and 13 hits for the Cubs.

Rizzo sounded like a fortune teller after Chicago scored four runs in the first two innings Tuesday evening. He broke out of a 2-16 slump with an opposite field single that one-hopped the left field wall in the first inning.

The unofficial captain of the Cubs had hit a wall like few he has had to deal with since his rookie debut in 2011 with San Diego, when he went .141 in 49 games. He had gone 9- 70 (.129) in his last 18 games prior to Tuesday. The previous 18 games to begin the season had produced a .296 batting average. Rizzo had a great road trip earlier in April and ended a 12-game hitting streak on April 24.

Since the beginning of May, the power numbers had been almost non-existent. Rizzo had one double and one RBI to go along with a .115 batting average. With strength workouts every day many hours before he goes to the ballpark a part of his daily regimen, what could possibly be the reason for the latest crash?

“He just looks slightly uncomfortable with the timing of the pitch right now,” said manager Joe Maddon. “I just think he is going through one of those moments. I just believe his timing and rhythm is a click off. I am not overly concerned because I have seen him do this before, and get hot really quickly.”

Working hard throughout this downturn in play, Rizzo got his first day off in game 34 of the season. Going into action Tuesday evening, Rizzo had three off days since last Wednesday. A 3-for-28 hitting slump also can be tracked to being hit by an Aroldis Chapman 99 MPH fastball on May 7.

A little warm weather and a stiff 20 MPH south wind were all it took for Rizzo and some of his teammates to look more like the Chicago wrecking crew of 2016.

