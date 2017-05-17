Off-Duty Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Would-Be Robber

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a would-be robber on Wednesday at a South Side salon.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, at Marquita’s Hair Salon, in the 100 block of West 69th Street, in Chicago’s South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Police said two would-be robbers entered the salon and demanded property from those inside, one of whom was the off-duty deputy.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the deputy opened fire and fatally shot one of the suspects, a man in his late 20s, according to police and the sheriff’s office.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed the wound was fatal.
The other robber escaped. It was not immediately known if he was also wounded.
No one else was hurt.
Chicago Police are conducting the follow-up investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
