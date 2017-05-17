Who Is Robert Mueller? Five Things To Know About The Special Counsel

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Department of Justice on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel, charged with investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Here are five things to know about Mr. Mueller:
He was an officer in the United States Marines and is a Vietnam War veteran.
He was appointed FBI director in 2001, just one week before September 11th attacks.
He served under both the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. FBI directors are appointed to ten-year terms, but President Obama added two years to his tenure.
Before becoming FBI director, Mr. Mueller was named United States Attorney in San Francisco and held that position until 2001.
He left the FBI in 2013 to become a visiting professor at Stanford and works as a partner at the law firm, WilmerHale.