Woman Drives Car Into Crowd, Drags Female Victim: Cops

(CBS) — Police in the West Side Austin neighborhood seek a woman who intentionally drove her car into a crowd, critically injuring one woman who was struck twice and dragged her underneath the car.
The melee began as a verbal altercation on the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Authorities say that by 5 p.m. Wednesday, it grew to include 30 women, some of whom brandished box cutters and guns.
As the situation escalated even more, a 28-year-old woman got behind the wheel of her car, allegedly took aim on the crowd and struck an undetermined number of women. She wasn’t finished, though, police say.
Authorities said she struck the one woman a second time, dragging her underneath the car until she stopped the vehicle and ran.
Gunfire continued as firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene and extricated the 27-year-old woman from underneath the car, but no one else was injured.
The woman was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Police were looking for the suspect.