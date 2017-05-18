Angels Sweep White Sox With 12-8 Win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in six games, Cameron Maybin had three more hits and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 12-8 victory Wednesday night.

Trout’s 13th homer of the season, a three-run shot, keyed a four-run sixth inning for the Angels.

Maybin, batting leadoff for the second time in an Angels uniform, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and drew a walk a day after a career-best five hits on Tuesday. He is now 8-for-10 in his last two games, breaking out of a slump while finding a comfort zone at the top of the order, hitting in front of Trout.

Matt Shoemaker (3-2) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, but settled down to earn the win. He finished with four runs allowed — three earned — and nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-4) allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two as the White Sox opened their 10-game West Coast road trip on a sour note.

The final game of the series featured 20 combined runs, 28 hits and three errors.

Jose Abreu hit a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning give the White Sox an early 2-0 lead. Chicago made it 4-0 in the second on Yolmer Sanchez’s RBI single and Melky Cabrera’s run-scoring fielder’s choice.

The Angels answered with a four-run second to tie it as Gonzalez walked four in the inning. Ben Revere tripled to drive in a run and scored on Martin Maldonado’s groundout. Trout drew a walk to load the bases, and Albert Pujols singled to right to drive in two and tie the game at 4.

Los Angeles then scored four times in the sixth, capped by Trout’s homer, and four more in the seventh to take a 12-4 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Yoan Moncada, one of baseball’s top prospects, is expected to go on the 7-day disabled list Thursday with a sore left thumb. An X-ray and MRI were negative.

Angels: RHP Huston Street (right lat strain) is facing live hitters in Arizona. He could be ready to return in early June. … RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder inflammation) was seen by a doctor, who confirmed there’s no new damage. Bailey will be on a maintenance program for two weeks and then he’ll be reassessed. … RHP Mike Morin (neck tightness) is expected to face live hitters in Arizona tomorrow.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (0-3, 3.83 ERA) has yet to win his first game of the season. This will be his seventh start and fifth on the road, opening the series in Seattle on Thursday. Covey made his major league debut last month. In his last start, he struck out a career-best nine batters and walked two in a no-decision against the Padres.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.34 ERA) has given up two home runs in five of his last six starts and has allowed 13 home runs in eight starts this season. He’ll face the Mets, who had lost seven straight games, on Friday.

