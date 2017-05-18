4 Killed, 12 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the South and West sides.

In the most recent homicide, a 26-year-old man was gunned down shortly after 8 p.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in the 10200 block of South State Street when someone got out of a vehicle and shot him multiple times. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released any information on the fatality.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, 17-year-old Rashad Wells was shot and killed by an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy during a suspected robbery at a salon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Two people tried to rob the salon at 1:39 p.m. in the first block of West 69th Street. The female Cook County sheriff’s deputy discharged her weapon. Wells, who lived a few blocks away, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The other robber escaped. It was not immediately known if he was also wounded. The sheriff’s deputy was not injured.

At 2:44 a.m., 35-year-old Tashika Manuel-Dunbar was fatally shot in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side. She was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Morgan when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, authorities said. Manuel-Dunbar, of west suburban Forest Park, suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and torso and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m.

In a separate Englewood neighborhood incident, 22-year-old James D. King was found about 12:35 a.m. lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6600 block of South Carpenter, authorities said. King, a Near West Side resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 a.m.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Two men, ages 24 and 30, were standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette when gunfire erupted, police said. The younger man was shot in the right foot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left arm and left side. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

At 10:29 p.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 5000 block of South Bishop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, when three males exited a dark-colored minivan and opened fire, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg, back and pelvic area and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting about 8:45 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Someone walked up to him in the 700 block of North Ridgeway and opened fire, striking the man multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man was wounded in another Englewood shooting. He was a passenger in a vehicle in the 6800 block of South May when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in the right hand, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

At 2:14 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing in the 4700 block of West Gladys in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone in a gray or silver vehicle fired shots, police said. She was struck multiple times in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About 12:20 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in both legs in the 8000 block of South Avalon in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood, police said. He was taken in good condition to Jackson Park Hospital.

About an hour earlier, two 16-year-old boys were shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. One of the boys was shot in the left shoulder and listed in good condition, and the other was shot in the back and in serious condition.

About 4:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was wounded in a Heart of Chicago neighborhood shooting on the South Side. She told investigators she was driving in the 2300 block of South Hoyne when someone fired shots at her vehicle, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and two graze wounds to the shoulder. She later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot while he was walking in the 5000 block of West Iowa in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of South Claremont when she heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. She was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and at least 15 other people were wounded in city shootings.

