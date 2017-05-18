Signal Problems Disrupt CTA Pink Line Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — Signal problems disrupted CTA Pink Line service downtown Thursday morning.
Service was suspended about 4 a.m. between Polk and the Loop because of signal problems near the Ashland/Lake station, according to a service alert from the CTA.
Pink Line trains were operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk and then to Racine for direct connections to the Blue Line, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are available for customers in the affected area.
