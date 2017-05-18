DOJ APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL: Former FBI Director Mueller Will Probe Possible Trump-Russia Connection | Who Is Robert Mueller? | Dems, Republicans Praise Choice | The Latest From CBS News

Signal Problems Disrupt CTA Pink Line Service

May 18, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: CTA, Pink Line, Signal Problems

CHICAGO (CBS) — Signal problems disrupted CTA Pink Line service downtown Thursday morning.

Service was suspended about 4 a.m. between Polk and the Loop because of signal problems near the Ashland/Lake station, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Pink Line trains were operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk and then to Racine for direct connections to the Blue Line, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are available for customers in the affected area.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch