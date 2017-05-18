Drew Brees Lauds Ryan Pace, Says ‘Time Will Tell’ If Bears Were Right With Mitchell Trubisky

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) When Drew Brees got to know Ryan Pace during their time together in New Orleans, he could quickly recognize Pace’s ability to develop talent.

Pace is now general manager of the Bears, becoming the youngest general manager in football three years ago in part because of the successes they shared together. Brees wasn’t at all surprised to see Pace rise through the ranks in an NFL front office.

“Ryan, first of all, is a great person,” Brees said Thursday morning on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score. “I feel like he’s a great talent evaluator. He did great things for us back in New Orleans. It was only a matter of time before he got his opportunity to be a general manager somewhere. I felt like Chicago is lucky to have him.”

Drew Brees with Mully & Hanley Ultimately, Pace will be judged by how the Bears form around rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was selected second overall in the NFL Draft in April. Pace made the bold move to move up a slot in the draft because he couldn't miss out on Trubisky. There's a belief that Trubisky has talents that compare to that of Brees. Though he has only started in one 13-game college season at North Carolina, the Bears were sold on Trubisky. Criticism has followed the Bears' selection of Trubisky. Brees knows well that judgement should be held for later. "As far as the decision on Trubisky, only time will tell," Brees said. "That's not something you can evaluate now, or even a year from now. That's just something that obviously takes time as you're beginning to build your team."