New Craft Beer Festival Series Coming This Summer To Chicago Neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Thursday, a new beer festival series coming to Chicago neighborhoods.

Chicago Friday Night Flights, a summer-long series of events will highlight Chicago’s craft beers.

Six festivals will take place from June to August highlighting some of Chicago’s neighborhood breweries and celebrating Chicago’s beer scene. Chicago is home to more than 60 breweries with award-winning beers.

“Chicago’s thriving craft beer scene is second to none and reaches neighborhoods across the city,” Mayor Emanuel said. “Friday Night Flights will showcase the world-class breweries found in Chicago’s neighborhoods while serving up top-notch local beverages for Chicagoans throughout the summer.”

Each event have tasting tickets available for purchase. Local entertainments and food for purchased will also be available.

The Friday Night Flights events will begin on Friday, June 2 with subsequent “Flights” on June 16, July 7, July 21, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Below are location details for each flight event:

– Friday, June 2: Pilsen, Bridgeport & Pullman, 2700 Block of South Eleanor Street

– Friday, June 16: Milwaukee Avenue Corridor, 2700 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue

– Friday, July 7: Lincoln Park & Lakeview, Location: TBD

– Friday, July 21: Loop, South Loop & Bronzeville, 2300 Block of South Indiana Avenue

– Friday, Aug. 11: West Loop & West Town, 300 Block of North Sangamon Street

– Friday, Aug. 25: Ravenswood Corridor, 4700 Block of North Ravenswood Avenue

For full details and to pre-purchase tickets visit www.chicagofridaynightflights.com. Sampling passes include 10, 3oz samples of beer for $15 pre-purchase or $20 at the door.

“The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild is proud of the craft breweries that are located throughout the diverse neighborhoods of Chicago, from Lincoln Square to the Ukrainian Village to Pullman,” Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild said. “We are excited to partner with Choose Chicago to bring this series of community events and appreciate the Mayor’s efforts to promote and support our local craft brewers.”

The announcement comes on the first day of Chicago Craft Beer Week, one of the premier craft beers events in the city.

A special event for the CCBW is scheduled Thursday night, Beer Under Glass the official event kickoff at Garfield Park Conservatory from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.