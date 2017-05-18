DOJ APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL: Former FBI Director Mueller Will Probe Possible Trump-Russia Connection | Who Is Robert Mueller? | Dems, Republicans Praise Choice | The Latest From CBS News

1 Dead, 4 Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willowbrook

May 18, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Hit and Run, Hit-And-Run Crash, Willowbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and four others were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday in unincorporated southwest suburban Willowbrook.

A silver Nissan was southbound just before midnight on Route 83 when another vehicle pulled out from Mockingbird Lane and the two vehicles collided, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

One person who was in the Nissan was dead at the scene, while four others were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, the sheriff’s office said. The deceased person’s identity was withheld pending notification of his or her family.

The other vehicle, possibly a red or maroon older-model Buick, drove away after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.

