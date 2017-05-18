Hoosiers Divided Over Trump

(CBS) — After a turbulent week in Washington, CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley revisited a place that backed President Trump to see how voters there are reacting now.

At a restaurant in Portage, Indiana, three trucking executives (all Trump supporters) feel the president’s getting a raw deal.

The U.S. Justice Department this week appointed a special counsel to probe any Russian connection to the Trump campaign.

“If indeed it finds out he did something wrong, then we have to address it,” says Deno Cominus of Combined Transport Systems. “If it comes out that he hasn’t, then CNN and all the other networks that are beating this guy up, then he needs to be given a break, he needs to be respected as president of the United States of America and we need to move forward.”

President Trump sees himself as a victim, and so do they.

“They keep going after anything they can find to trip him up and see if he’s done something wrong,” Michael Steinhauer adds.

Retiree Sandra Marion and her son, Steve, never supported trump, and still don’t.

The firing of FBI director James Comey was part of a cover-up, they believe.

Factory worker Daniel Spore didn’t vote for Trump, but he’s still willing to give the president a chance.

“I do think he can actually bring this country to greatness,” he says.

The hardcore Trump supporters, the businessmen, admit the president has brought some of his troubles on himself with too much tweeting and too little filter.

Still, they feel the special prosecutor’s investigation is essentially revenge from the D.C. establishment, which opposed Trump from the start.