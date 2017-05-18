Positively Chicago: Kids Helping Kids

(CBS) — This is a story about how two young children inspired their whole school to reach out and be charitable.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, these kids offer us all a reminder about the value of giving. It’s Positively Chicago.

Eva and Isiah Jakobe have learned an important life lesson — at only 9 and 6 years old, respectively.

“On Christmas, you’re like, ‘presents, presents, presents.’ But if you actually give to someone else, it really makes you happy,” Eva says.

What’s really making the siblings happy now is collecting books, toys and clothes for less fortunate children.

They led a drive at their school, Sacred Heart on Chicago’s North Side. Their mother, Stacy, describes what happened: “The kids helped spread the word at school.”

“They stood out on the sidewalk and actually took the donations from families coming into school.”

Their principal, Nat Wilburn, is proud of them.

“Here’s an example of two students who inspired 700 of us to go out and be busy,” he says, “making a world that’s better for all.”

Eva and Isiah ended up with bins of donations, which they and their mother delivered to Cradles to Crayons.

Cradles to Crayons started in Boston 15 years ago and last August opened what it calls a “giving factory” in Logan Square.

“We were founded on the premise that every child deserves to be able to learn, to play and thrive and not to worry about where their clothing and toys will come from,” Executive Director Bernard Cherkasov says.

He says the organization tries to make a personal connection to each child who receives the donations.

“We create a customized pack that contains exactly what they need and the color and the size they really, really want,” he says.

Stacy Jakobe says Isiah and Eva can’t wait to return.

“As soon as they’ve outgrown something, there’s this twinkle in their eye because now they can give it to Cradles to Crayons,” the mother says.

Eva’s 3rd grade class will be going to Cradles to Crayons next week to volunteer.

Cradles to Crayons welcomes the opportunity to help children learn the joy of giving.