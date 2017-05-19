Man Fatally Shot Near Dearborn Homes

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening near the Dearborn Homes public housing project on the South Side, police said.
About 8:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up in the 2700 block of South State Street and someone inside began shooting at the 20-year-old, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in his head as he tried to run away, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.
