Man Charged With Punching Security Guard Makes Bail

(CBS) — The Chicago man charged in the viral-video battery of a female security guard bonded out Friday evening.
Matthew De Leon, 23, was released after posting $250,000 bail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
De Leon turned himself in to police earlier this week after the news media ran surveillance video of a man punching a female security guard outside a River North condominium early Sunday.
The attack appeared unprovoked. The security guard initially sought to help the man, who appeared sick and inebriated. After hitting the woman in the face, the man walks away with his companions.
The guard, Zoa Stigler, sustained injuries to her face.
De Leon, through a spokesperson, apologized for the incident. He is in the military and previously has not been in trouble, his supporters say.