Man Killed In Park Manor Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.
The 29-year-old was shot in his head at 6:37 p.m. by someone who got out of a Chevrolet Equinox and fired at him in the 6900 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.
