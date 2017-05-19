2 Killed When SUV Hits Light Pole In Robbins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed when an SUV slammed into a pole in south suburban Robbins late Thursday night.
The SUV wrapped around a light pole at 139th and Kedzie around 10 p.m. Officials said the vehicle was so mangled, it took 20 to 30 minutes for them to remove the bodies of the victims.
Authorities believe the SUV was speeding north on Kedzie when it left the road and hit the pole.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims’ names have not been released.
The intersection was closed until about 4 a.m. as police investigated and crews removed the vehicle from the scene.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Friday morning.