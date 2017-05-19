Midway Or O’Hare? Uber Glitch Could Send Users To Wrong Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A glitch on the Uber ride service app has the potential to send a traveler to the wrong Chicago airport.
A contributor to Reddit noted the problem: The second search result for “Midway International Airport” provides the address to Terminal 1 at O’Hare International Airport. The first result is correct.
CBS Chicago replicated the issue. If a Uber user mistakenly clicks on the second result the service uploads a map and pricing to O’Hare.
This is unlikely to fool a seasoned Chicagoan.
It is not out of the realm of possibility that a person on business or vacation could make the mistake and wind up far out of their way.