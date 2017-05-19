Watch: Cubs’ Contreras Plays Catch With Young Fan During Rain Delay

(CBS) — Forget about catching a foul ball. That’s nothing compared to what one young fan got to experience at Wrigley Field on Friday.
During a prolonged rain delay, Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras needed to stay warmed up. So, he threw a baseball back and forth several times with a youngster in the stands. On his final throw to the young man, Contreras signaled to him to keep the baseball.
Contreras has done this kind of bonding before with young fans, but during pre-game warmups.
The Cubs fell to the Milwaukee Brewers Friday.