View From Up Top: Wrigley Field Experience Through Eyes Of Cubs Organist Gary Pressy

By Marty Rosenbaum–

(CBS) Few things are consistent in life. Fortunately, Wrigley Field is a place of consistencies. Ivy on the wall, the center-field scoreboard, the bright red marquee on Addison and Clark and Gary Pressy playing the organ.

Pressy has been the Cubs organist since 1987 and has yet to miss a game.

As he celebrates his 30th year with the Cubs, WXRT caught up with Pressy to get his view from the press box on how he decides what songs to play, his favorite celebrity encounter, the World Series victory, what he listens to in his spare time and more.

Some musicians dream of playing in front of sold out arenas, concert halls or being the first chair in a symphony. For Pressy, he always dreamed of being the Cubs organist.

“When I was five, I’d be in the backyard imitating Jack Brickhouse, Ernie Banks and the organ,” he said. “The Cubs are in my blood.”

His dream of becoming the Cubs organist came about quickly.

“I couldn’t hit a fastball, so I knew had to do something different,” Pressy joked.

As Pressy has been with the organization day in and day out since 1987, the Cubs’ championship last season is as good as it gets.

“To get a World Series championship ring is the top highlight of your musical career,” he said.

One aspect that’s helped Pressy’s longevity is his consistency — not in the sense of showing up to every home game but his ability to perform songs that appeal to all generations.

“The library I play is large,” he said. “I don’t have a sheet of paper that says you have to play A, B, C, and D. I try to mix my music to please everybody.”

Pressy’s variety comes from a simple mantra: “Don’t dominate one era of music, try to spread it apart.”

This also extends to his listening habits in his spare time.

“I listen to XRT a lot, no joke! I also listen oldies, hard rock, and a lot of newer music. You have to listen to new music. Look at David Ross, he’s dancing to everything these days!” Pressy said.

Click here to read Rosenbaum’s full story on WXRT.com.