Cubs Move Kyle Schwarber To 2nd Spot In Order

(CBS) Amid continued struggles at the plate, Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has been dropped from the lead-off spot in the batting order — at least for Saturday.
Schwarber will hit second when the Cubs host the Brewers on Saturday afternoon. Infielder Ben Zobrist will lead off instead.
For the first time in his career, Schwarber has served as the Cubs’ lead-off hitter this season. He’s hitting .182 with six homers, 17 RBIs, a .305 on-base percentage and .656 OPS.
Schwarber’s move to the second slot comes just four days after manager Joe Maddon vehemently defended him as the lead-off hitter.
“Why wouldn’t he be?” Maddon said.
“He looks great, actually. That’s what I’m talking about, results versus process. He, to me, looks really good at the plate right now.”
Zobrist is hitting .246 with a .348 on-base percentage.