Man Found Dead In Parking Garage Stairwell At Old Orchard Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skokie police are investigating the death of a body found in the stairwell of a parking structure at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday.
At 1:33 p.m., a mall employee called to report an unresponsive man found bleeding from the head on the ground of a parking garage stairwell, police said.
According to a press release from Skokie police, Skokie Emergency Personnel found the man to be deceased upon arrival. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.
A preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the death is still being conducted, including results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police are not yet saying if foul play is suspected, but based on preliminary information, authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) is assisting in the investigation, the press release said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (847) 982-5900 or text the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847/933-TIPS (8477).
The parking garage, which is near Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, has been shut down for the investigation.
This story is developing… check back for updates.