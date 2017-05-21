Bark In The Park: Chicago’s Largest Dog Party Of The Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of dogs sniffed and played along the lakefront near Soldier Field Sunday, as part of the Anti-Cruelty Society’s biggest fundraiser.
The 23rd annual Bark in the Park featured a 5K walk, an agility course, yoga, massages, photos and temporary spray paint — all for man’s best friend!
The Anti-Cruelty Society’s Vice President of Operations, David Dinger, says the event helps pay for the programs they offer, including a new initiative that gives housebound seniors pet food for their animals.
He says the adoption scene in Chicago is better now than it has been in decades, with well under 40,000 dogs and cats coming into the shelter system and almost as many going to new homes.
Like the vast majority of people we spoke to, Sarah from Little Italy adopted her pooch, who she renamed Julius Caesar because he’s the “ruler of the house.”
She says she took home the corgi mix after playing with him for two hours at Anti-Cruelty’s LaSalle Street location.
Brother and sister Joe Tomaino and Cathleen Solorio have been coming to the fundraiser for years. They brought two of their four dogs to the event.
The fundraiser has been called Chicago’s largest dog party of the year.