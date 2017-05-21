Emma: Cubs Again Looking Like Themselves — And The Class Of Their Division

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mean cutter from Chase Anderson came moving hard across the plate and Kris Bryant unleashed on it.

Bryant turned his alignment with the front foot, swung through the zone and took the ball the other way. It’s the latest evolution to his game, taking pitches with power to the opposite field. After an MVP season, Bryant found a way to improve.

Two innings later, Bryant stepped up in the fifth and took a low changeup to the basket in left field. Anderson executed his pitches but Bryant was just better. That’s a scary proposition for the upstart Brewers, run out of Wrigley Field on Sunday in a 13-6 loss to the Cubs.

The Brewers’ gold flag still flies above Wrigley’s center field scoreboard, with the upstart team atop the NL Central at 25-19. But it’s only May and the defending World Series champions are finally finding their form after a sluggish start to the season.

Still, Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t quite satisfied.

“We’re still not playing our best baseball,” Maddon said.

Consider that a warning to the rest of the NL Central.

The Cubs put the Reds back in their place with a three-game sweep this week, then split with the Brewers in a rainy weekend capped off with Sunday’s sizable victory. Every position player in the lineup recorded a hit, the last being Anthony Rizzo with an eighth-inning homer crushed 418 feet to the center field bleachers. The Cubs pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning but the second.

Jake Arrieta scuffled with his command, which was often wild, but managed to go through six innings and allow just one unearned run in his fifth victory of the season. The most inconsistent member of the Cubs’ starting rotation is making progress in correcting his mechanical issues. Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester and John Lackey have been strong as of late.

So after a rain-shortened series in Chicago, the Brewers packed up north to Milwaukee with a split and position atop the NL Central, but also a reminder of the standard they’re chasing — even while leading the pack.

The Brewers have intriguing pieces in place but collectively have issues. Jonathan Villar is -0.4 below replacement level, Eric Thames has slowed down after an April surge, and Ryan Braun struggles to stay healthy. They’ll get ace Junior Guerra back soon, perhaps even next week, but the rotation had an xFIP of 4.38 entering Sunday before Anderson got hit hard.

Simply put, the Brewers don’t appear to be a real threat to the Cubs. Their place in the standings may only be a temporary residence. Time will tell how Milwaukee’s season goes. So if not the Crew, who can take down the Cubs?

The Cardinals are 22-19 after pummeling the Giants in Busch Stadium. Dexter Fowler has brought the veteran team a spark and the red birds have looked more like a contender in May. Time will tell what the Cardinals can do this season, but their level of talent doesn’t compare to that of the Cubs.

The Reds have regressed to their expected place near the bottom of the division. They have a tough lineup, but one of the worst rotations in recent memory has been worsened further by injuries. Cincinnati hasn’t reaped many rewards from criminally underrated star Joey Votto.

Then there are the Pirates, with an organization that fancies itself as a contender left in last place. Pittsburgh’s brass has attempted to contend yet refuses to sell off young pieces for a pitcher like Jose Quintana. Now, the Pirates may be forced to rebuild and move veterans like Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen. Their window to contend is closing fast.

Arrieta spoke of the dangerous lineups in the Central. They’re good, but the Cubs’ is better. Pitching will prove to be the difference, and the Cubs have the National League’s top rotation. Their division rivals come up short in the arms race.

Ultimately, the Cubs’ greatest threat this season may be the Cubs. Their inconsistent play through the first quarter of the season has left every facet of their game and each member of the roster to be evaluated with a comparison to 2016.

Maddon wasn’t worried about the hitting or pitching. Despite the shaky start, he know things would round to form, and it appears they have. All that’s missing now is the defensive prowess.

The Cubs entered Sunday’s game with just 1.6 team defensive win shares, ranking 16th in baseball. Last season, they led the league with a mark of 69.0.

“My perfectionism comes in the fundamentals of the game,” Maddon said. “That’s what I want to see. If we’re not fundamentally where we need to be, that’s where my focus is.

“More than anything, I just want to see us play that championship-caliber defense. That’s what’s going to get us back there.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.