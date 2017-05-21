Woman Found Dead In Trash Container In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead Saturday afternoon inside a trash container in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Kelena Hamilton, 33, was discovered dead in the 2100 block of North Laramie, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Hamilton, who lived in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
A police source said she was found in a trash container and any injuries she suffered were not immediately apparent.
Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
