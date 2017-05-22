Emanuel Unveils ‘The Five T’s’

CHICAGO (CBS) — These days, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is attempting to show how Chicago is attracting and keeping businesses to a “T.”
We’ve heard Emanuel talk about the four P’s of Public safety before: Prevention, policing, parenting and penalties.
But now, while cutting the ribbon on Preferred Freezer Services new refrigeration facility in Pilsen, the mayor took his alliteration to another level when describing efforts to bring corporate and industrial companies to Chicago.
“The same way in which we recruit major Fortune 100 and 500 companies to move their headquarters to the city of Chicago from around the country and around the world, it’s the same way we convince an industrial company to have a three and, my hope, a fourth facility,” he said.
He’s lately been employing five T’s to describe what attracts companies to move to, or stay in, Chicago: Talent, training, transportation, technology and transparency.
He also helped the Unilever company announce major improvements to its factory in Little Village.