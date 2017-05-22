Pace Buses To Start Using Shoulders On Edens

CHICAGO (CBS) — A program allowing Pace buses to travel on the shoulders of expressways will expand once again.
Construction is underway on the Edens Expressway to make room for the addition of the “bus on shoulder” program, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Since buses started traveling on the shoulders of the Stevenson Expressway in 2011, Pace’s on-time performance went up from 70 percent to 90 percent, IDOT said. Buses can use the inside shoulders of I-55 to move past traffic when speeds drop below 35 mph.
On I-94, route 626 and 620 buses, which connect the northeast suburbs to Chicago, will use the outside shoulders in both directions between Foster Avenue and Lake Cook Road, IDOT said.
The $7 million project will consist of resurfacing the outside shoulders and some travel lanes, adding new signage and changing rumble strips, according to IDOT. It will also affect nighttime traffic on I-94 until work is completed in the fall.
