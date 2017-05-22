Report: Bears Are Eyeing Move Of Kyle Long To Left Guard

(CBS) The Bears are preparing to move Pro Bowl offensive lineman from right guard to left guard, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported.
Long was a Pro Bowl right guard in 2013 and 2014, then moved to right tackle in 2015, to mixed returns. After he moved back to right guard in 2016, Long is now prepping to switch with veteran Josh Sitton, who would move to right guard.
Long played left guard in college at Oregon, while Sitton also has experience at right guard. The Bears start OTAs this week, but Long won’t be out there because he’s still rehabbing a right ankle injury that he suffered in November and had surgery on.
Left guards are often more athletic than right guards, as they’re asked to pull more, and they’re also tasked with protecting the blind side for right-handed quarterbacks.
Biggs joined the Mully and Hanley Show on Monday morning to discuss Long’s possible move to left guard.