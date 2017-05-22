Toy Poodles Dropped Five Floors From Christ Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say an Oak Lawn man has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty for dropping two toy poodles off the top of a parking garage at Advocate Christ Medical Center on Saturday.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney, the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Hanania.

Linda Estrada, director of the Animal Welfare League, said both dogs were brought to the Chicago Ridge center by Oak Lawn Police.

One dog, a four-year-old, was dead on arrival. Estrada said blood was coming from the dog’s ears, eyes and nose and must have died instantly from hitting the concrete.

The other, a 14-month-old named Angel, was alive, but requires surgery due to the injuries he sustained, which include two broken legs. “How this one made it through five stories, I don’t know,” Estrada said. “He’s sweet as a button. Crying in pain, but wagging his tail and licking us. Not a mean bone in his body.”

The poodles got out after their owners had visitors over. A woman said she found them Friday near 55th and Troy and posted a picture of the two dogs on Facebook.

A man falsely claimed they were his and threw them off the parking garage.

The rightful owner eventually came forward, but it was, unfortunately, too late. “He kept saying, ‘Why, why, why?’ We were all crying because these were his babies. He kept saying, ‘Who am I going to watch TV with?'” Estrada said.

Oak Lawn Police Division Chief Randy Palmer said the department is still working on tying up some loose ends, but believe they have the responsible person.

“We did have an individual come in and provide us with information of the possible offender’s name,” said Palmer. “Then investigators worked that, along with the social media aspect, and that’s why the individual was brought in this morning.”

Police say the suspect is talking to investigators, but has not given them a motive for the crime. He is likely to appear in bond court Tuesday.