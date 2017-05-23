2 Killed, 1 Wounded In “Domestic” Shooting In Woodridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and one other was wounded, in a shooting at an apartment complex in west suburban Woodridge.

Neighbors said children in the home might have seen and heard everything.

Investigators confirmed three people were shot at the Hawthorn Ridge apartment complex in the 7700 block of Fox Street shortly before midnight. Two people were killed and one was wounded, police said.

“The lady that I saw they brought out is a sweet girl, a good girl. All I know, she goes to work, and minds her own business. I am sorry this happened to her,” neighbor Kerchennia Huff said.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or ages. Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham stressed the public is not at risk, calling the shooting a domestic incident.

One woman said she called 911 when she heard a man yelling and kicking at her neighbor’s door. She said shots were fired while she was on the phone with the dispatcher.

Other witnesses recalled hearing at least six shots. They ran outside, and saw a flurry of police activity, with children in the middle of it.

“They were in shock. One little boy had blood on his legs, and on his arms, and I couldn’t console him. He was unconsolable. He was just crying, and he was freaked out,” said one neighbor who asked to be identified only as Carissa.

Ricardo Parra said said, for the most part, the apartment complex is a tight-knit community.

“There is people here who is living here for more than 20 years. I am surprised this is happening,” he said.

Police said they were interviewing the family early Tuesday.