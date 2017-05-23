Bears Mum On Kevin White’s Status He Returns To Sidelines At OTAs

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears went back to work Tuesday at Halas Hall, and receiver Kevin White returned to the sidelines.

The team’s 2015 first-round pick, White didn’t participate with the Bears during their OTAs practice Tuesday. He has played in just four games during his first two NFL seasons, suffering a fractured fibula and severe ankle sprain last year.

Coach John Fox was mum on White’s situation, only saying that his injury is nothing new. Quarterback Mike Glennon mentioned White was doing work at Monday’s practice.

“We’re just trying to make sure we get guys ready for camp,” Fox said when asked about White. “Even more precise for Game 1 against Atlanta. So we’re doing to do everything necessary to make sure we get that done.”

White missed his entire rookie season due to a stress fracture. He returned to the field healthy last season but was injured during the Bears’ fourth game of the season. The belief by the Bears is that White’s injury status after two surgeries on the same left leg won’t create a chronic issue.

During his four games on the field, White has recorded 19 catches for 187 yards. With Alshon Jeffery departing to Philadelphia this offseason, the Bears are hoping that White can emerge.

Glennon spoke highly of White, saying that he made some impressive receptions during work Monday. One day later, he wasn’t on the field with Glennon.

The Bears have opened OTAs in Lake Forest with skepticism to White’s status already underway.

“I can’t control what people think or feel,” Fox said. “Just that he was injured last year, he came off surgery and we’ve got about six or seven others of those. It’s really the same as everybody else.”