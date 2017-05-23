First Rabid Bat Of Season Reported In Wilmington

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first rabid bat of the year has been found in Will County, in a Wilmington couple’s back yard.

The wife let their five-month-old puppy out in the yard Saturday morning and a short time later saw the dog playing with a strange object in her backyard. The woman identified the strange object as a small bat and scooped the bat into a plastic container, while she waited for Will County Animal Control to arrive.

Health Department spokesman Steve Brandy said tests on the bat for rabies were positive. WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.

The couple’s five pets, including the puppy, are all up-to-date on their shots. The puppy has been put in isolation as a precaution.

Brandy said the homeowners and five visitors, all reportedly came in contact with the exposed dog’s mouth or saliva, and began a painful regimen of rabies vaccinations.

Dr. Alpesh Patel from the Will County Health Department said it is very important to not allow your pets to roam free, and to keep your pets supervised while they are outdoors.

“You might put your dog in the backyard for only 15 minutes, but you never know what they might end up playing with until you find it in their mouth or they bring it inside,” Patel said.

Brandy said health officials urge Wilmington residents not to play with wild animals, stray cats, or dogs.

Will County residents are also reminded that if they spot a bat on their property they should contact Will County Animal Control immediately. They are available 24/7 at 815-462-5633.

Last year, Will County recorded 11 cases of rabid bats.