MANCHESTER BOMBING: "Sickening" Attack At Concert Targeted "Innocent Children" | Former FBI Agent Says Bombing Had Markings Of ISIS Attack | First Victim Identified | Trump Lashes Out At 'Evil Losers' Behind Attack | Ariana Grande "Broken" After Concert Bombing | Latest Updates From CBS News

Man Shot And Killed In Harvey

May 24, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Harvey, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died Monday night after a shooting in south suburban Harvey.

Darnell Coleman, 34, was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Coleman, who lived in Markham, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 14800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Harvey, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Harvey police could not be reached Tuesday for additional details on the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch