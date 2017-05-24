Man Shot And Killed In Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died Monday night after a shooting in south suburban Harvey.
Darnell Coleman, 34, was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Coleman, who lived in Markham, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 14800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Harvey, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.
Harvey police could not be reached Tuesday for additional details on the shooting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)